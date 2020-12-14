The nation is saluting its brightest sons assassinated by Pakistani occupation forces and their local collaborators on this day in 1971. -AA



The nation is observing the Martyred Intellectuals' Day today with due solemnity in a befitting manner.Just two days ahead of the country's victory on this day 49 years ago, the Pakistan occupation forces in collusion with their local collaborators killed the most prominent intellectuals of the country in a bid to cripple the newly emerging nation of Bangladesh.





People from all walks of life pay tributes to the great sons by placing wreaths at the memorial at Mirpur in the capital.The Pakistani forces and their local collaborators belonging to Razakar or other auxiliary forces killed a number of intelligentsia throughout the nine-month long Liberation War.





But, they visibly engaged the infamous Gestapo like Al-Badr and Al-Shams forces on December 14, 1971 to carry out a systematic campaign to kill the most eminent academics and professionals like doctors, engineers and journalists to make the newborn nation to a state of brainlessness.Those who were exposed to the killers' wrath on December 14, 1971 included Dr Alim Chowdhury and Dr Fazle Rabbi, Journalists Shahidullah Kaisar, Sirajudddin Hossain, Nizamuddin Ahmed, SA Mannan and Selina Parveen and litterateur Monier Choudhury.





Most of the December 14 victims were picked up from their residences blindfolded and killed between December 10 and 14 in 1971.President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day, paying homage to the martyred intellectuals.





Elaborate program, including paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, hoisting the national and black flags at half-mast and placing wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur and Rayerbazar Killing Ground at Mohammadpur in the city, have been taken to observe the day.The programs will be observed following the health and hygiene rules due to the coronavirus pandemic situation.









