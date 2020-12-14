Desco to provide smart prepaid meters to all customers by 2023





Kawsar America Ali, managingdirector of Desco said Desco will provide their customers with smart prepaidmeters by 2023 while speaking at a webinar on “Challenges after Achieving 100%Eectricity Coverage” on Sunday evening. Energy & Power editor Mollah AmzadHossain Conducted the seminar.

Desco is responsible forelectricity distribution in the city’s west and north-eastern areas of 225 sqkm including Mirpur, Pallabi, Kafrul, Kalyanpur, Cantonment, Gulshan, Banani,Baridhara, Mohakhali, Uttara, Uttarkhan, Dakkhinkhan, Badda and Purbachal.

It has about 1 million consumerssome of which were provided pre-payment meters for billing purpose are livingmainly in Mirpur and Uttara.

To get electricity supplycontinued, the consumers of these areas have to re-charge their pre-paymentcard cards from the vending stations.

“But once the smart pre-paymentmeters will be installed, the consumers would not need to go to vendingstations. Rather, they could recharge their cards using their owen gadgets fromhome or abroad to continue to get electricity service," Kausar Amber Alitold the webinar.

He also informed that the companyhas taken a move to take its 133 kV overhead electricity lines to undergroundby 2023.

Initially, installation work ofsuch underground cable will start in Gulshan area under a pilot project andthen gradually such project will be implemented in others areas.

In this regard, the Mohakhali toAirport road will get priority, he added.

Bikash Dewan said DPDC has alsotaken up projects to take its overhead electricity lines to underground and thefirst project will be implemented in Dhanmondi area.

“But this job has been a greatchallenge for DPDC as a big area its power distribution is old part of the citywhich power net works go through a very narrow areas," he said adding thatthe distribution company has to think about alternative arrangements andtechnologies considering the characteristics of those areas.

Shahedul Islam said althoughpower supply improved with increased generation, uninterrupted and qualitypower supply has not been ensured. “As industry operators, we have to bear ahuge cost for interruption in electricity supply as it creates problems inproduction,," he said.

Helal Uddin said both thedistribution companies are providing single meter for each customer in bigshopping malls. As a result, shop owners have to pay higher rate ofelectricity.

“Once an individual meter isinstalled, it'll reduce the electricity cost," he said.

The virtual seminar was alsoaddressed by Bikash Dewan, managing director of Dhaka Power DistributionCompany Ltd, (DPDC), Helal Uddin, Vice President of Bangladesh Shop OwnersAssociation, Shahedul Islam Helal, former president of Bangladesh Chamber of Industries(BCI) and Ariful Haque Suhan, vice chairman of Reverie Power & AutomationEngioneering.

