14 dead in migrant shipwreck between Venezuela and Trinidad





Trinidad and Tobago bound ship wrecked en route and left sofar 14 migrants’ dead The Venezuelan government said Sunday.

The government said in a statement that 11 bodies were foundby a Coast Guard patrol on Saturday afternoon, and “today, following up on theevents that occurred, we found 3 dead, 2 adult males and 1 female on thebeach.”

The Trinidadian Coast Guard had said Saturday thatVenezuelan authorities informed them that “11 bodies had been recovered thatday in waters near the Venezuelan coastal town of Guiria,” in the northeasternstate of Sucre.

Preliminary information suggested that the boat left onDecember 6 with more than 20 people on board.

Venezuelan opposition deputy Robert Alcala, who representsSucre state, said that migrant departures to Trinidad often used precarious boatsloaded with too much weight.

The deputy said the boat was “allegedly detained in Trinidadand was returned to Venezuela,” as part of the island nation’s response to thearrival of Venezuelans fleeing their country’s economic crisis.

Citing a police report, he said that the bodies were tiedtogether supposedly to protect themselves from heavy waves and were in an advancedstate of decomposition.

The Trinidadian Coast Guard, however, said that it had notintercepted any boats from Guiria.

Venezuela has been crippled by a political and economiccrisis causing runaway inflation, long queues for petrol, shortages of waterand gas, and power cuts.

The UN estimates that more than five million Venezuelanshave left their country since 2015 due to the crisis, some 25,000 of whom fledto Trinidad and Tobago.

About 100 people have disappeared during the dangerousjourney from Guiria to Trinidad between 2018 and 2019 alone.

The island nation, with a population of 1.3 million, says ithas facilitated the registration of 16,000 Venezuelans.

