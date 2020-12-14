BAF to replace 3 contingents in MONUSCO









As a part of this replacement, 190 BAF members left Dhaka for DR Congo on Monday by a chartered plane of Bangladesh Biman Airlines, an ISPR handout said.





The rest of the contingent members will depart for DR Congo on January 14 next year.





Contingents of Bangladesh Air Force are comprised of Utility Aviation Unit-18, Airfield Support Unit-18 and Air Transport Unit-11.





Commander of Utility Aviation Unit-18 Group Captain Abu Sayeed Mehboob Khan and Commander of Air Transport Unit-11 Group Captain Md Asif Iqbal left for DR Congo with the first flight.





It is mentionable that, Bangladesh Air Force has achieved a good reputation and glory by performing their duties in mitigating conflict with efficiency, professionalism and sincerity in DR Congo.





A special Munajat was offered seeking more excellence of the contingents in future at the departure lounge of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) prior to their departure for DR Congo. Senior BAF officers were also present at the airport during departure.





Earlier, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat briefed the contingent members at BAF Base Bashar on November 29

and offered special Munajat for the success of the mission.





While addressing, Chief of Air Staff advised them to discharge their duties with honesty, professionalism and sincerity and bring honour for Bangladesh Air Force as well as for the country. He put emphasis on taking preventive actions to reduce the transmission of Coronavirus and remain extra careful

about it.

