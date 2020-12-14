Bomb found at Shahjalal Airport





During the construction work at the third terminal around8:35 am the airport authority found the bomb 10 feet beneath the soil a pressrelease of ISPR said. Later, a bomb disposal unit went to the spot and defusedit and took it to a safe place maintaining necessary measures.

However, the authorities concerned suspected that the bomb wasdropped during the Liberation War of 1971.

Earlier, on December 9, a 250kg bomb was found at the Airportduring the construction work. Workers saw the cylinder-like bomb while diggingfor the third terminal.

Construction work on the third terminal of Hazrat ShahjalalInternational Airport (HSIA) began in late December after months of delay.

The work wasoriginally scheduled to start in April last year and the Civil AviationAuthority of Bangladesh (CAAB) had planned to finish it by April 2021.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council(Ecnec) approved the expansion project on October 24, 2017 at a possible costof Tk 13,610.46 crore. Later, it was revised to around Tk21, 399.06 crore.Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) is financing the constructionwork.

Four companies, including NIPPON KOEI, Oriental ConsultantGlobal, CPG Consultants of Singapore and Design Consultants Limited ofBangladesh, were jointly appointed as consultants for the construction projecton June 11, 2017. But the consulting firms could not start work in time. Theexpenditure for the consulting firm has been estimated at Tk 570.79 crore.

Leave Your Comments