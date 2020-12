Ariful Haque Mridul on Monday joined as the new upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) in Sarail of Brahmanbaria district.







Mridul, a cadre of BCS 31st Batch (Admin), said, “I am a servant of the republic. The government has assigned me to perform my duties in compliance with rules. I try my level best to do so.”







He sought cooperation from all to do his job as per expectations.







Hailing from Cumilla district, Mridul is married and blessed with a child.

