Diner Sheshe





"Girish and I first met at his Tauji's place- it was 'love at first sight'; after just a few encounters, he proposed marriage! But I said no. He was a Rajput while I was a Pandit, Papa wouldn't agree. So what followed was a four year no contact period till our paths crossed again; this time at a wedding. I don't know what it was… maybe the 'shaadi ka mahual' but when he proposed again, I said yes! But the facts hadn't changed; I knew Papa wouldn't agree.







So after refusing 'n' number of rishtas, one day I called Girish up and said, 'shaadi karte hai!' The same evening we got married in court. Our decision didn't sit well with either of our families, but a year later, when our son was born, all hearts melted. It was an emotional reunion and we moved back with my in-laws. It was going well after- we were both working.







Our offices were close so we formed a routine-everyday, Girish would drop and pick me up from the office. But once, right before Holi, I left late. On my way back, I called Girish, when suddenly, two boys on a bike slowed down near my rickshaw and threw something on my face. I thought it was a chemical color, so I told Girish that, but when my body started to burn, I asked the rickshaw wala to take me to the hospital. That's all I remember from that night. I opened my eyes 2 days later in a hospital-Girish was by my side.







He just said that I'd hurt the right side of my body a little and that I'd be okay in no time. I wanted to believe him, but the dressing on my body was telling another story. I was in the hospital for 18 days. On the day I was getting discharged, I was told the truth, 'Aap par kisi ne acid phenka tha.'







For the next two years, I was in and out of the hospital, but Girish didn't leave my side. I once overheard my family say, 'Love marriage hai, what if he leaves her?' I won't lie, that thought crossed my mind as well, but seeing his love and dedication towards me didn't leave any room for doubt.





Humans of Bombay, Fb





