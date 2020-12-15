Worldwide waffling





The UK government is reported to have warned supermarkets to stockpile food and other essential supplies amid increasing fears of a no-deal Brexit in less than three weeks' time. Boris Johnson and the president of EU commission, Ursula von der Leyen, agreed on Sunday to continue with the fraught trade negotiations, but ministers have played down the chances of a deal. And in anticipation of shortages prompted by a no-deal, ministers have told supermarkets to start stockpiling goods, according to the Sunday Times.









Health Canada has warned people allergic to any of the ingredients in thr Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine not to receive it. In a notification on Saturday, the federal health policy agency said it issued the warning after following up on the two reports of anaphylactic reactions to the vaccine in the UK, Xinhua news agency reported.







The reactions occurred on December 8 and the two persons had a history of severe allergic reactions and carried adrenaline auto injectors. They both were treated and have recovered. "In Canada, all vaccines carry a warning about the risk of serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and immunization clinics are equipped to manage these rare events," the agency said in the notification.









In the wake of controversial comments made by two union ministers about the farmers' agitation against the farm laws, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify whether the allegations made by his party members are true. Lashing out at union ministers Piyush Goyal and Raosaheb Danve, NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said instead of sympathetically considering demands of the protesting farmers, the two BJP leaders have made "controversial remarks to discredit the agitation".











When the history of our times gets written, historians will shake their heads, wondering why so few remarked on what was going on before their eyes. Rather than allow foreigners and immigrants and the EU to be blamed for the ills of great swathes of our working populations who became prey to the fantasies of a Boris Johnson or a Donald Trump, why did the political classes not identify and correct the real source of the just grievances that drove support for such warped politicians? The US and Britain in particular have created an economic system of organized plunder, resulting in widespread precarious livelihoods.







Over the last generation we have witnessed the rise of rentier capitalism, supercharged by new technologies, to establish economic structures in which having and owning has been vastly privileged over doing, creating and risk-taking.





