May I suggest the Padma Bridge be named after Hasina





We are passing through a very critical period. The good news is, the people of Britain started getting vaccines against Corona. If this vaccine is successful then humanity will again be free from cruel nature. Bangladesh is also expected to get this vaccine soon and no doubt the government will use it immediately to save the people from this deadly virus.





Corona will affect our economy as the secretary-general of the United Nations has predicted that the effect of Corona will last for several decades. There will be extreme poverty along with famine. No doubt, Bangladesh is going to face this gloomy future. In this darkness, the only hope is that a government is in power which in spite of all its defects and blunders is still a pro-people government and fighting to protect people from Covid-19.







During this long attack of Corona, the government did not put a stop to the country's development work and just today (10 December 2020) ended a historic task. The Padma Bridge was a dream of the people of Bangladesh for a long time. After completing the Bangabandhu Jamuna Bridge, within 5 years the government has fulfilled another dream of all the Bengalis.





Very soon it will be open for the public and a new era will begin in the history of Bangladesh in the field of communication. When the world leaders are afraid of thinking about how to combat the current economic depression with extreme poverty, Bangladesh has some reasons to feel a little relieved in this gloomy situation.





The first is the bumper production of crops in the current season and second is the completion of the Padma Bridge which will greatly increase our internal trade and communication. It is a historic day in Bangladesh because people dreamt of Padma Bridge for a century but could not build it due to a lack of funds and expertise.





Hasina government approached the World Bank for financial and technological help and World Bank agreed to provide help to materialize this dream. Then the devilish political conspiracy started. Dr. Muhammad Yunus, a Noble Laureate and a close friend of the Clinton family was accused of mishandling Grameen Bank's affairs and continued remaining in Chief Director's post in the Bank even after his tenure was finished. He was relieved from his post by the government.







Dr. Yunus filed a case against the government and was defeated. Then his close friend Hilary Clinton, the-then foreign secretary in the USA interfered in this internal affair of Bangladesh. She telephoned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to alter her decision about Grameen Bank. For the greater interest of the country, the PM could not comply with her request.





After this, the World Bank suddenly declared that they could not finance the project. They alleged that the then communication minister was corrupt. This allegation was not proved. There was wild speculation afterward on the World Bank's sudden withdrawal of help. A conspiracy was evident and the conspirators' names were an open secret.





A leader becomes a statesman by their quick decision-making and determination. In this case, Sheikh Hasina proved her statesmanship. She declared that we will build this bridge with our own resources. Her finance minister and political advisor both advised her not to annoy the World Bank and surrender to their demands. Sheikh Hasina did not agree and asked her countrymen to donate to her Padma Bridge fund. 5 years ago when she started Padma Bridge on her own resources some countries came forward to help like India and China.







Some people thought that the work of Padma Bridge will be suspended for some time due to Corona. But three cheers for the engineers, technicians, and workers of the bridge who translated the nation's dream to reality with their toil and dedication. After 5 years and after facing many obstacles - natural and technical, today the work of this historic bridge is finally completed. This is a hallmark for the Hasina government.





This is a testimony to Hasina's leadership that she showed her courage in the political field by bringing the war criminals of 71 to trial and punishing them. In the economic field, her towering glory is not only economic development but this Padma Bridge. She will be remembered in history for at least for these two achievements.





May I suggest that this bridge should be named after her- Sheikh Hasina Padma Bridge? President Gamal Abdul Nasser is remembered in the history of Egypt not only for his secular Arab nationalism but for his erecting the Aswan Dam across the Nile. When he started the work of this dam, World Bank withheld their finance in a similar way, and behind the scene America pressurized Nasser to give up a friendship with the Soviet Union, saying otherwise they would not finance the project.







Then the Soviet Union came as a savior. Moscow provided Nasser with finance for the entire project and supplied technicians also. Hasina was not fortunate like Nasser. When World Bank betrayed her she did not get any power like the Soviet Union by her side, because the Soviet Union does not exist anymore. In the case of Padma Bridge, it was Sheikh Hasina's courage and determination that the work started and has finally been finished. It was a historic promise from her to the nation and she fulfilled it.





After the Falklands war, Margaret Thatcher, the then Prime Minister of Britain, stood at the door of 10 Downing Street and said, "Rejoice! Rejoice!" But Hasina's victory is much bigger than Thatcher's. Now she is going to halt the aggression of a deadly virus by using the vaccine. She has completed the mission of completing a historic bridge which will link the south with the north in the country and open a bright economic future for her countrymen. Sheikh Hasina's name will be written in history alongside the father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was also her father.





The writer is a prominent journalist based in United Kingdom.

