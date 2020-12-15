'Covid-19 pandemic is causing a baleful disruption to the global economy'

Md Abdul Bari





Md. Abdul Bari, Project Director, Strengthening of Soil Research and Research Facilities spokes on various topics including the impact of Covid-19 on the agricultural sector during an interview with The Asian Age.







The Asian Age (AA): What is your observation about the impact of Covid-19 on the agricultural sector?

Abdul Bari: The Covid-19 pandemic is a crisis of a completely different scale and magnitude. This pandemic is causing a baleful disruption to the global economy and it has a direct impact on the agriculture sector. Some impacts of coronavirus on the agriculture sector are given below:





* Lack of cash and increased debt will compromise access to production inputs for the coming agricultural season





* Farmers who owe loans locally may be forced to sell their goods at lower prices to pay off debt





* Compromised access to agricultural inputs reduces cultivated areas and agricultural activities (weeding, pruning, mulching), causing falling yields, loss of crop diversity, and, eventually, soil infertility





* Loss of labor mobility due to social distancing and reduced transportation led to the unavailability of agricultural workers, especially in haor areas.





* Local businesses and supply chains that depend on imports (onions, oil, sugar, etc.) have been harmed by disrupted communication and marketing systems





* Small-scale farmers are facing difficulties working their land and accessing markets to sell their products or to buy seeds and other essential inputs

* Marketing of high-value commodities (fruits, vegetables, poultry, and dairy products, etc.) has been impeded by lockdowns and related communication difficulties





* Blockages to transport routes are particularly harmful to fresh produce supply chains, possibly causing increased food loss and waste





* Reduced incomes and rising consumer uncertainty lead to shrinking demand that may harm overall food security. Farmers are selling their produce at low prices as demand has slumped





* Wholesale buyers/traders are showing less interest in agricultural products as transport costs have increased significantly



AA: What type of problems are you facing in your sector amid the Covid-19 situation?

Abdul Bari: In the case of our project/organization, our regular fieldwork e.g. different training programs (farmer, fertilizer dealer, and extension worker), field visit, monitoring, research activities, field day, etc. were interrupted due to this Covid-19 situation.

On the other hand, if we consider the whole agriculture sector, there are different types of crisis that we have to face during this situation, especially for the lockdown situation.



For example:





* Restricted access to agricultural products, inputs, markets, and extension and advisory services (EAS).





* Significantly affected farming, including food supply and demand.





* Shortage of workers/ laborers in the agricultural sector.





* Disruptions to food supply chains



AA: Which are your direct initiatives to overcome the Covid-19 crisis?

Abdul Bari: According to the direction of our honorable Prime Minister in this Covid-19 pandemic situation, it's our main goal to use every inch of fellow land as well as waterlogged land by bringing it under cultivation. To fulfill this purpose, our organization distributed 1 lac vegetable plants among the farmers through different regional and divisional offices. We are also providing farmer's training on soil health management. Besides this, we have already started our regular activities e.g. research work, different training programs, adaptive trial programs, field visits, etc. by maintaining proper hygiene rules & following social distance guidelines which were interrupted during lockdown situations.



AA: How farmers are facilitated or supported to ensure their livestock production usual?

Abdul Bari: We are trying our best to support the farmers of all levels. We are providing training on soil health management, the importance of soil tests, detection of adulterated fertilizer, etc (maintaining proper hygiene rules & following social distance guidelines) to enrich the knowledge of farmers. We have already started continuing our research activities in different regions of our country.



AA: What is your future preparedness in this regard?

Abdul Bari: Covid-19 protocols and guidelines have been developed by the ministry of agriculture to guide the agriculture-sector. The general theme is that no land should remain fallow and no resources should be left unused in maintaining production. According to this theme, the project activities have already been planned and different activities have been started to implement the plan.





