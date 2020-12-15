IBBL holds doa to observe Martyred Intellectuals Day



Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited arranged a Doa Mahfil to observe the Martyred Intellectuals Day at Islami Bank Tower in the capital on Monday. The bank's Managing Director and CEO Md Mahbub ul Alam and Additional Managing Director Mohammed Monirul Moula addressed the program while IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee Member Secretary Professor Dr Mohammad Abdus Samad conducted the program.







Amon others, top officials and executives along with employees of the bank were present in the program. Special Doa Mahfil were also offered in 16 zones and 366 branches of IBBL marking the martyred intellectuals.

