Ahsan Ullah Master V-Day Archery kicks off



The Ahsan Ullah Master Victory Day Archery tournament began on Monday at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium on the occasion of Victory Day, BSS report. Twenty seven men's and women's archers, who are currently undergoing the ongoing national archery camp, are taking part in the three-day meet, organised by Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF).The tournament is being held in six events. The events are recurve men's and women's singles, recurve mixed teamevent, compound men's and women's singles and compound mixed teamevent.



In the qualification round match of recurve men's single event on the first day, famed archer Ruman Sana emerged first position after scoring 654, Imdadul Haque Milon stood at second position scoring 649, Prodipto Chakma placed at third position scoring 648, Abdur Rahman Alif stood at fourth position scoring 645 and Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel placed at fifth position scoring 640.





In the recurve women's single event, Mehenaj Akter Monira emerged first position after scoring 630, Mosammat Ethi Khatun placed at second position scoring 626, Diya Siddique stood at third position with 612, Beauty Roy placed at fourth position scoring 609 points, and Nasrin Akter finished fifth position scoring 591.





In the compound men's singles event, Asim Kumar Das emerged first position scoring 685, Sohel Rana stood at second position scoring 684, Ashikuzzaman stood at third position scoring also 684, Asif Mahmud Bapi placed at fourth position scoring 673 and Siyam Siddiqque finished fifth position scoring also 673.





In the compound women's singles event, Tania Rima emerged first position after scoring 681, Bonna Akter placed at second position scoring 673, Susmita Bonik stood at third position scoring 671, Shymoly Roy placed at fourth position scoring 668 and Suma Biswas finished fifth position scoring 666.The elimination round matches of the competition will be held today at the same venue from 9 am.





