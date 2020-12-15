Yasir, bowlers take Dhaka to second Qualifier

Beximco Dhaka batsman Yasir Ali plays a shot against Fortune Barishal during Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 first Eliminator match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday. -BCB



A splendid all-round performance by Beximco Dhaka proved a bridge too far for Fortune Barishal to cross, who succumbed to a nine-run defeat in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 first Eliminator clash at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday.And that is the end of the journey for Barishal in this five-team Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020. Just like that. A promising side through the league stages, but relegated to playing the Eliminator match.Dhaka will now take on the losers of the Qualifier 1 for their entry into the summit clash of the tournament.





Exciting Afif Hossain's counter-attacking half-century gave Dhaka a scare before they recovered to post an exciting win to book their place for the second qualifier. Barishal' ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup deficiencies bit hard again as Dhaka held their nerve to edge out Barishal. Dhaka won a match they seemed to have lost. And Barishal yet again lost a game which they should have won with another batting meltdown.





Barishal looked to be heading to a comfortable victory until they lost three crucial wickets in space of 10 runs; the game had become wide open.Medium pacer Muktar Ali and Rubel Hossain yet again held their nerve in the final overs as Dhaka recovered from the brink of defeat to snatch a dramatic triumph over Barishal in the final over.





Chasing a chasebale 151for win, barishal were in early trouble at 27/2 in the first powerplay overs, with opener Saif Hasan and Parvez Emon dismissed for low scores. Skipper Tamim Iqbal yet again failed to carry a good innings in big occasion as he managed 22 runs. He became Muktar Ali's first victim. Talented Afif Hossain and Towhid Hridoy resurrected the Barishal with a 37-run partnership for the fourth wicket, with Afif going on score 55 off 35 balls.





However, the momentum switched with a bowling change which saw part-time spinner Al Amin remove Towhid Hridoy (12) and Sohrawordi Shuvo in back to back deliveries while promising left arm pacer Shafiqul Islam removed big fish Afif. Afif's beautiful innings was laced by three fours and four smashing sixes. Mahidul Islam Ankon entertained by playing some fancy strokes, but he too fell, after some successful hits off Dhaka bowlers. At Ankan's dismissal, Barishal were virtually out of the contest with scoreboard reading 127 for 7 in 18.5 overs.





Needing 20 runs in the final over, Mehidy then tried to salvage some pride and was supported by Sumon Khan, who was on a blocking mission. Both Mehidy and Sumon was dismissed by Muktar in the final over. Earlier, middle-order batsman Yasir continued his final form with a blazing 43-ball 54 to help Dhaka post a challenging total.







Put into bat, Dhaka rode on Yasir's responsible half-century and a crucial 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Captain Mushfiqur Rahim (43). The player of the match Yasir hit three fours and two sixes in his vital knock. Dhaka lost a bit of early momentum with quick dismissals of Mohammad Naim, Sabbir Rahman and Al Amin.Mehidy Hasan and Kamrul Islam bagged two wickets apiece for Barishal.











Beximco Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal







Toss

Fortune Barishal won the toss and opted to field first.



Beximco Dhaka

150/8 in 20 overs (Yasir Ali 54, Mushfiqur 43, Akbar 21; Mehidy 2/23, Rabbi 2/40, Taskin 1/21)



Fortune Barisal

141/9 in 20 overs (Afif 55, Tamim 22, Saif 12; Muktar 3/18, Shafiqul 3/39, Al-Amin 2/22)





Result

Beximco Dhaka won by 9 runs.







Player of the match

Yasir Ali.







