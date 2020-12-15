US shows interest in Chittagong Port expansion



Chargé d'Affaires at US Embassy in Dhaka JoAnne Wagner has said the United States is interested in the development plans for the Chittagong Port due to its role as gatekeeper for Bangladesh's export economy.



Wagner conveyed it to Chittagong Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad.During the meeting, Wagner said the US Trade and Development Agency is eager to support infrastructure projects in high-growth emerging markets such as Bangladesh with feasibility studies, technical assistance, and pilot projects. "US companies are ready to provide expertise and systems, including those to reduce congestion and boost efficiency."





Wagner and Embassy colleagues visited Chattogram Sunday and Monday to support the robust economic partnership between Bangladesh and the United States, according a press release sent to The Asian Age from the US Embassy on Monday. Wagner discussed



expansion plans for the Port of Chittagong, including opportunities for participation by US companies; engaged with female entrepreneurs pursuing successful businesses and overcoming gender discrimination; and explored further opportunities with the operators of Pahartali Textile and Hosiery Mills for using US-grown cotton.





Successfully operating any business is difficult, even more so when faced with additional challenges due to the operator's gender, members of the Chittagong Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry told the US diplomat during a roundtable discussion. The entrepreneurs shared methods they use to overcome discrimination and promote and grow their businesses.







They noted the growing contribution women business owners and operators make to the Bangladesh economy."I was impressed by the innovative and committed women of the Chittagong Women Chamber of Commerce and encouraged by the example they set for so many aspiring female entrepreneurs," said Wagner.







The US said it is committed to partnering with Bangladesh to promote inclusive economic prosperity and help create the conditions to encourage economic growth by traditionally underrepresented groups, including women.Pahartali Textile and Hosiery Mills, a unit of Ispahani Limited, is one of the pioneer textile mills of Bangladesh.







With Mirza Salman Ispahani, Chairman of Ispahani Limited, Wagner discussed further opportunities for using U.S.-grown cotton to produce yarns for the knit and woven industries in Bangladesh. She noted the mill demonstrates how quality imports from the United States can support the export economy of Bangladesh.





