Formal apology from Pakistan demanded

Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee (BCCC) staged a human chain in front of the National Museum in the capital on Monday marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day. -Mostafizur Rahman



Political, social and cultural organizations across the country on Monday observed Martyred Intellectuals Day with due solemnity with a demand for formal apology from Pakistan for their atrocities during the Liberation War.





Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee (BCCC) organized a rally in front of the National Museum in Dhaka marking Martyred Intellectuals Day.Professor Dr Nim Chandra Bhaowmik, convener of the BCCC, said, "The Pakistani occupation forces along with their local collaborators brutally assassinated the brightest sons of the soil on December 14 in 1971 with a view to turning Bangladesh a country devoid of talents."





The speakers at the rally said the anti-liberation forces have dared to deface the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman and they are plotting to lead the country to darkness so that Bangladesh cannot move in the right direction in future.





A group of youths of Mukti Joddah Manch marched from Dhaka University's Raju Memorial sculpture towards Pakistan High Commission where they handed a memorandum demanding formal apology for the atrocities committed by the Pakistani forces during the Liberation War. Bangladesh Social Activist Forum, a pro-Liberation group held a rally in Dhaka at the National press Club. They also arranged a memorial meeting at Bangladesh Child Welfare Council Auditorium in Segunbagecha.







Bharat-Bangladesh Sampreeti Sangsad organized a bicycle rally from Police Plaza to Gulshan Avenue near Pakistan High Commission demanding justice for Pakistan barbarism in 1971. The protesters were holding placards with slogans like 'Pak conspiracy still active after killing Bangabandhu to damage his sculpture', 'Brutality of Pak forces not forgettable', 'Cut off relations till Pakistan tenders apology'.





In Narayanganj, Shramik League organized a human chain at Saheed Minar. People from all walks of life participated in the program and expressed their anger at the Pak Army and its collaborators. In Sylhet, a rally and discussion program was organized by the Sylhet Shwadhinota Forum, a platform of civil society members at Central Shahid Minar in Sylhet. The event was presided over by Mohammad Abdullah Al Helal, President of the organization.







The participants were holding banners and posters with writing - 'after killing Bangabandhu, Pak conspiracy is active to damage his sculpture', sign of Pak destruction is still present on the soil of Bangladesh, it has to be uprooted', 'brutality of Pak forces is not forgettable', 'Pakistan wanted to eliminate Bengali intellectuals', 'cut off relations till Pakistan tenders apology.'







