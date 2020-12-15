Bir Nibas: Mujib Borsho gift for FFs



The government is going to build 14,000 terraced houses (Pucka Bari) for the accommodation of indigent freedom fighters in the second phase. The name of these houses painted with red-green color as per the symbol of national flag will be 'Bir Nibas'.





The initiative of the government has shown the ray of hope to the distressed Bir (valliant) freedom fighters. Many Bir freedom fighters, who have been leading miserable life with their family for long due to lack of accommodation, will get the houses for living. The indigent heroic freedom fighters, widow and children of the martyred heroic freedom fighters can apply for the allotment of the houses. In the case of Biranganas, direct allocation will be given to them on the request of Liberation War Ministry.







In the column of project proposal titled 'Use of allotted housing' has mentioned that the beneficiary has to pledge that he or she will use the allotted house only as his own house. He or she cannot sale or use the property in any other way.The main infrastructural changes or upward expansion of the houses will not be allowed. The cost of renovation, repair and maintenance of the house will be carried by the beneficiary himself after handover by the government.







AQM Mozammel Haque, Minister of Liberation War affairs Ministry said, "The government has taken a project to build houses for the indigent freedom fighters in the Mujib Year. Some 14,000 indigent freedom fighters will get the houses at a cost of Tk 16 lakh each. The freedom fighters will be honoured in this way in the Mujib centenary. Besides, those will be considered as gifts for the freedom fighters in 50 years of the independence."





Sources said, these one-storied houses will be allocated for the indigent freedom fighters. Each home with two-bedrooms and a veranda will have a separate toilet and tubewell. There will also be separate sheds for rearing cows, goats and poultry. Earlier in the first phase, the government constructed 2,961 houses for the indigent freedom fighters. Its construction was completed in 2018. This project has been taken up in the second phase to ensure housing facilities for the helpless and financially indigent freedom fighters.





According to the Ministry of Liberation War, each 980 square feet house will be built on four decimal lands in different parts of the country in the second phase. The construction cost of each house has been estimated at Tk 16 lakh. The Liberation War affairs Ministry has already prepared a project proposal in this regard at a cost of Tk 2,788 crore. It will be sent to the Planning Commission for approval soon.





The project is still in the early stages. It is scheduled to end in June 2023.Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Secretary of the Liberation War affairs Ministry said, "The project proposal will be sent to the Planning Commission for ECNEC approval. On the basis of ECNEC approval, the implementation of the project will be started soon through recruiting manpower including project director (PD)."





Sources said, applications will be invited from indigent freedom fighters through UNOs across the country after formulating a policy in this regard. In this context, UNO will send the application directly to the Ministry of Liberation War without any verification or selection. The Ministry of Liberation War will allocate accommodation directly against them after verification and selection. For the selection of beneficiaries, a five-member committee with UNO as president and upazila social service officer as member secretary will be formed at the upazila level.









