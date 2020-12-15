Hefazat leader Kasemi's janaza held



The namaz-e-janaza of Hefazat-e-Islam Secretary General Nur Hossain Kasemi was held at 9am on Monday at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka. Though it was announced that the janaza would be held at the National Eidgah, it was decided to hold the janaza at Baitul Mukarram as permission was not given.







Moulana Nur Hossain Kasemi passed away at around 1 pm on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the United Hospital in the capital, said Zakaria Noman Fayezi, publicity secretary of Hefazat-e-Islam. Kasemi had previously served as the secretary general of Jamiyate Ulamaye Islam Bangladesh, vice president of Bekaf and co-chairman of the Al Haiya Board.





He had also been the president of Hifazat-e Islam's Dhaka Metropolitan Division chapter since its inception. He became the general secretary of Hefazat after the organization constituted its new central committee.

