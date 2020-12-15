US begins COVID vaccinations

A nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, US, December 14, 2020. -Reuters



New York on Monday inoculated its first healthcare worker, an intensive care unit nurse in Queens, with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, marking a pivotal turn in the US effort to control the deadly virus, reports Reuters.





Sandra Lindsay, an ICU nurse, was given the vaccine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York, an early epicenter of the country's COVID-19 outbreak, receiving applause on a livestream with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.





"It didn't feel any different from taking any other vaccine," Lindsay said. "I feel hopeful today, relieved. I feel like healing is coming. I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history. I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe."





Minutes after Lindsay's injection, President Donald Trump sent a tweet: "First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!"Northwell Health, the largest health system in New York, operates some of the select hospitals in the United States that were administering the country's first inoculations of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside trials on Monday. The vaccine, developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, won emergency-use approval from federal regulators on Friday after it was found to be 95% effective in preventing illness in a large clinical trial.





The first 2.9 million doses began to be shipped to distribution centers around the country on Sunday, just 11 months after the United States documented its first COVID-19 infections.As of Monday, the United States had registered 16,286,343 cases and 299,489 deaths from the virus.Hospitals in Texas, Utah and Minnesota said they also anticipated receiving their first doses of the vaccine at select hospitals on Monday, to be administered right away.





