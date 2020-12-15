Published:  03:03 AM, 15 December 2020

Ctg city polls on Jan 27

The Election Commission has scheduled the Chattogram City Corporation polls for Jan 27, after a delay of more than eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Md Alamgir, senior secretary of the commission, announced the date on Monday, saying voting will be carried out electronically from 8 am to 4 pm without a break, reports bdnews24.com. The polls were originally scheduled for Mar 29, but the plan was derailed by the outbreak of the coronavirus across the country.


