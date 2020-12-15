'Build united resistance to eliminate communal forces'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has called upon all pro-liberation forces to build united resistance to eliminate communal evil forces. He came up with the call while talking to reporters after paying tributes at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in the capital on Sunday marking Martyred Intellectuals Day.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Communal evil forces are still hatching conspiracy against the country. On this Martyred Intellectuals Day, it will be our pledge to root out all communal forces under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."



He said there are Ziaur Rahman's sculptures in different places in the country but BNP is keeping mum in this matter.Asked what his opinion about BNP's silence over the issue, the AL general secretary said the reason of BNP's keeping mum is clear that the party is backing the communal forces from behind."It has been proved that BNP is the patrons of these communal forces and militancy," he said.







