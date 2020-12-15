Hasina-Modi virtual meeting Dec 17



A Virtual Summit between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will be held on 17 December 2020. During the Summit, the two leaders will hold comprehensive discussions on the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship, including further strengthening cooperation in the post COVID era.







India and Bangladesh have continued to maintain regular exchanges at the highest level. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid an official visit to India in October 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a video message on the historic occasion of Mujib Borsho in March 2020. Both leaders have remained in regular touch during the COVID pandemic.PM Modi was scheduled to visit Bangladesh in March this year to attend Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary event, but could not come because of the pandemic.





However, New Delhi has decided to release a commemorative stamp on Bangabandhu on December 16 to honor the legacy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and also proposed to make a 3D digital museum, named 'Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Museum' on Mahatma Gandhi and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







The 3D digital museum will be shown on TV-screen at different places in Bangladesh, India and some other countries.Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and PM Sheikh Hasina will launch a commemorative postal stamp on Bangabandhu and Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital 3D Museum on December 17, 2020.









