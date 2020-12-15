Nation remembers Shaheed Intellectuals

On behalf of President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, their military secretaries Maj Gen SM Shamim-Uz-Zaman and Maj Gen Naqib Ahmed Chowdhury respectively pay homage to the great heroes of the country at the Martyred Intellectuals Mausoleum



With due respect and solemnity, the nation remembered its brightest sons who were brutally assassinated by the Pakistani occupation forces and local collaborators at the fag-end of the Liberation War in 1971.





Sensing a shameful defeat, the retreating Pakistani occupation forces and their local collaborators - Rajakars, Al- Badrs and Al-Shams - took away the frontline intellectuals and worthy professionals from their houses on December 14 and assassinated them with the intention of crippling the newborn nation intellectually. On the occasion of Martyred Intellectuals Day, people from all walks of life gathered at the Martyred Intellectuals' Mausoleum in Mirpur and the Rayer Bazar killing ground (Baddhobhumi), maintaining the health guidelines, to pay their homage to the worthy sons of the soil.





The programs of the day included raising of black flag and hoisting of the national flag half mast, placing of wreaths at the martyred intellectuals memorials and graveyards, discussions, lighting of candles in memory of the martyrs, morning marches, painting, general knowledge and hand writing competitions and milad and doa mahfils seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs.





President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid their homage to the martyred intellectuals of 1971.On behalf of President Hamid, Military Secretary Maj Gen SM Shamim-uz-Zaman paid homage at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at 7.10 am on Monday while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Military Secretary Maj Gen Naqib Ahmed Chowdhury paid the tribute on her behalf.A smartly turned out contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces gave a state salute while the bugle played the last post at that time.





Later, on behalf of Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, Serjeant-at-Arms MM Naim Rahman and on behalf Liberation War Affairs Ministry AKM Mozammel Haque paid homage at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial.Besides, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader along with party's central leaders paid homage to martyred intellectuals by placing wreaths at the Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at 9am.





Different political, professional, social and cultural organizations, including Jatiya Party, BNP, Communist Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Awami Jubo League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, Awami Matsyjibi League, Bangladesh Swechchhasebak League, Dhaka University, Dhaka University Teachers' Association, Bangabandhu Sainik League, Jatiya Sramik League, Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigosthi, Kendrio Khelaghor Asor, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, Dhaka south and north city corporations, Dhaka city south unit of Awami League, different ward units of Awami League, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote, Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad, Muktijoddha Sanghati Parishad and Dhaka Reporters' Unity also paid homage to the martyred intellectuals.







Leave Your Comments