BGMEA inks MoU with ARL to set up Center of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH





Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has taken an initiative to install “Center of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH” for its member factories in an effort to increase competitiveness in the garment industry.





The organization signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aamra Resources Limited (ARL) in this regard on Monday, said a press release.





BGMEA President Dr Rubana Huq and CEO of Aamra Resources Limited Sohel Ahmed signed the deal on behalf of their respective organizations.





The ARL will provide a software facility at the BGMEA center under the MoU.





Dr Rubana expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation to the ARL for collaborating with the project.





