Risks of ridesharing without the app

The concept of ridesharing is no alien to us. A major portion of the city dwellers use such services on a regular basis. Ridesharing services are operated by apps and have been a great help to the commuters of the cities like Dhaka or Chattogram. Recently, a number of drivers from different service providers have been seen to offer customers trips without involving the app. As per their logic, it’s more profitable for them as they don’t have to pay the companies plus at times drivers charge a little less than the actual fare. As a result,many customers fall into this trap willingly without understanding the possible dangers.

· The main disadvantage of such trips is, it has no security. Because without the app one cannot know about the driver beforehand. And also, a complaint cannot be filed. Whereas, by using the app systematically full details about the driver and his ratings as a driver can also be seen by the app. All these information is important for even filing a complaint.

· The vehicle cannot be traced if the app is not in use. Also, one can get clear idea about the route the driver follows. It’s very important to have the clear idea of routing and mapping while travelling alone.

· One cannot use the Safety Toolkit in any emergency situation if the app is not being used. The safety toolkit is accessible only if the app is active. So the feature of sharing your trip details with your 5 enlisted contact persons won’t be possible.

· Safety helpline number and the national emergency button to reach the Police Control Room without typing 999 manually will also not be available if the trip is happening without the app.

· As ridesharing services like Uber provide insurance for its riders and drivers in case of any accident occurring during the trip, it won’t be possible to claim for the insurance money if you aren’t using the app.

So it’s basic knowledge that, if you as a rider refrain from using the app during any trip, you are on the losing side of the game. So always remember, if you are on the road, be it in broad daylight or night time; your safety matters. Safety and security should not be compromised at any cost or under any persuasion at all.

SK. Nasir Hossain, Senior Executive-Media Relations

