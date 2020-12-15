Bangladesh, Canada launches N4G Year of Action





Bangladesh improved on the field of malnutrition and micronutrientdeficiencies reduction in such a way that Canada is ecstatic to co-host thisvaluable event with Bangladesh’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Karina Gould Canada’s Minister of International Development andHealth Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday jointly launched a ‘Year of Action’ onnutrition, which will include a series of commitment-making moments.

The Year of Action will culminate with the Nutrition forGrowth Summit (N4G), to be hosted by the Government of Japan in December 2021.

During the event, Minister Maleque said that Bangladesh willcontinue to invest in services that take a full life cycle approach tomalnutrition—particularly for pregnant women, mothers and children.

He said they will continue to strengthen nutritionaleducation and counseling services, Vitamin A supplementation and de-wormingprograms, as well as large- scale food fortification.

“Our programs will emphasize women’s empowerment, enablingthem to take decisions regarding their own and their children’s nutrition andwellbeing. And finally, we aim to implement 6-month paid maternity leave acrossall sectors to ensure that all new mothers have the time, space, and support tobreastfeed exclusively for a full six months.

Today’s kick-off event also brought together “early riser”stakeholders who support nutrition, particularly women and girls’ nutrition. Theyincluded leaders of several UN bodies, the Bill & Malinda Gates Foundation,World Vision and many others.

As a result of the launch event, CA$520 million has beenpledged towards Nutrition for Growth.

With the onset of the pandemic, the number of peoplesuffering acute hunger is expected to double to 265 million by the end of 2020.

Experts estimate that globally, COVID-19 is likely toincrease in the number of wasted children by 6.7 million, while the number ofpeople in extreme poverty could increase by 49 million.

The most vulnerable people are those who were food insecureor malnourished prior to the pandemic - especially women and children.

Today’s announcement will help address the massivenutritional needs of the poorest and most marginalized populations bydecreasing starvation and stunting, preventing additional cases of maternalanemia, and averting child deaths, said the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka.

As one of the largest donors to nutrition globally, Canadasaid it is committed to leading efforts to improve nutrition for the worldspoorest and most marginalized, especially women and girls.

This support will enable key partners to scale-up essentialnutrition services for women, adolescent girls and children, as well as adaptprogramming to meet the new conditions created by COVID-19.

Leave Your Comments