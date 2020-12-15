Mushfiqur apologizes to Nasum and fans





During the 17th over of the Eliminator game of the eventbetween Dhaka and Fortune Barishal, wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur thought hewould have missed the catch as Nasum also came close to take the catch and threatenedNasum Ahmed to throw the ball.

During the incident Mushfqiur lost his temper and misbehavedwith Nasum. This has prompted widespread criticism of Mushfiqur. Many broughtthe mistakes to the fore, what Mushfiqur has made throughout the year.

“Assalamualaikum to all, first of all officially I wouldlike to apologize to all of my fans and spectators regarding the incident thathappened yesterday during the match. I have already apologized after the gameto my fellow teammate Nasum,” Mushfiqur wrote on his social media handle thismorning.

“Secondly, I seek forgiveness from the Almighty. I alwaysremember I am a human being above all, and the gesture that I have shown wasnot acceptable at all. I promise it won’t be repeated on the ground or outsidethe ground,” he added.

Mushfiqur-led Dhaka marched to the Qualifier 2 of this eventbeating Barishal by nine runs. They now have to face Gazi Group Chattogram wholost to Gemcon Khulna in the Qualifier 1. The Qualifier 2 will take place onDecember 15 at 4:30pm (Bangladesh time).

