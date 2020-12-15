Teachers should be prioritized for vaccination against COVID-19: UNICEF





The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has called forteachers to be prioritized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, once frontlinehealth personnel and high-risk populations are vaccinated.

“This will help protect teachers from the virus, allow themto teach in person, and ultimately keep schools open,” said UNICEF ExecutiveDirector Henrietta Fore in a statement on Tuesday.

Fore said while decisions about vaccine allocationultimately rest with governments, the consequences of extended missed orimpaired education are steep, especially for the most marginalized.

The UNICEF Executive Director said the longer childrenremain out of school, the less likely they are to return, and the moredifficult it is for their parents to resume work.

“These are difficult decisions that force difficulttradeoffs. But what should not be difficult is the decision to do everything inour power to safeguard the future of the next generation. This begins bysafeguarding those responsible for opening that future up for them.”

Fore said the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on children’seducation around the globe and vaccinating teachers is a critical step towardsputting it back on track.

The UNICEF Executive Director said at their peak in lateApril 2020, nationwide school closures disrupted the learning of almost 90 percent of students worldwide.

“While that number has dropped since, there continues to bean unsupported assumption that closing schools may slow the spread of thedisease, despite increasing evidence that schools are not a main driver ofcommunity transmission.”

As a result, as cases are skyrocketing in many countriesaround the world, communities are again closing schools, Fore said.

As of December 1, classrooms are closed for nearly 1 in 5schoolchildren globally – or 320 million children.

