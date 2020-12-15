Indian HC holds intergenerational dialogue on ‘Liberation War & Its Values – Across the Ages’

Journalist/film-maker Shahriar Kabir seen speaking as a moderator during an intergenerational dialog on ‘Liberation War & Its Values – Across the Ages’, organized by High Commission of India, Dhaka in association with Youth Opportunities on Tuesday.

High Commission of India, Dhaka in association with Youth Opportunities organized ‘Liberation War & Its Values – Across the Ages’, an intergenerational dialogue at Indian High Commission on Tuesday (15 December 2020).

Eminent members of the civil society –Aroma Dutta MP, Prof. Muntassir Mamoon, Nasiruddin Yousuf Bacchu and Julian Francis OBE took part in the discussion which was moderated by Shahriar Kabir. The panelists engaged with members of Youth Opportunities and a cross-section of Bangladeshi youth who included illustrators, radio professionals, entrepreneurs, etc.

During the intergenerational dialog, Speakers laid emphasis on youth leadership to keep the spirit of 1971 Liberation War unhurt and take the country towards achieving the goal of ‘Sonar Bangla’.

They assured the young people that the freedom fighters will stand beside the youth forces until their death, noting that there is an unfinished war against the fundamentalists. The speakers encouraged young people to read more about Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to learn about leadership qualities.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami also spoke on the occasion and said that the ideals and values of Liberation War of 1971 are the foundation upon which the bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh are flourishing.

He said that India is looking forward to the joint commemoration of 50 years of Liberation War and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh (India recognized Bangladesh as a sovereign nation on 6 December 1971, while the war was ongoing).

High Commissioner also launched the writing competition, ‘What Liberation Means to Me?’ being conducted by High Commission of India in association with Youth Opportunities. Bangladeshi youth, in the age group of 18-35 can participate in the competition by submitting entries in Bangla and English. Further details will be available in High Commission of India’s website (hcidhaka.gov.in) and social media pages shortly.

Leave Your Comments