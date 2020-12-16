Worldwide waffling





Former national security adviser and ardent Trump supporter Michael Flynn has said that he still believes with absolute certainty that the Republican will remain in the White House come 20 January. Talking to Fox News on Sunday, Mr Flynn said Donald Trump still has multiple routes to a second term, citing various pending lawsuits by the Trump team. The Trump campaign's legal efforts to overturn the election, which Democrat Joe Biden won by 306 to 232 electoral college votes, have met with no success so far.











A prison guard in South Florida was arrested after allegedly accepting payment and agreeing to traffic an undisclosed amount of cocaine into a correctional facility outside of Miami. Dade Correctional Institution Sgt. Travis Thompson has been charged with one count of cocaine trafficking, a first-degree felony, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Saturday.







Bond was set at $25,000. He posted bail and remains under house arrest, the Miami Herald reported, citing Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation records. "Bringing drugs into a prison is like lighting a match near an open container of gasoline, dangerous and foolish," Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. "Drugged inmates can be totally unpredictable and potentially violent as they relate to other inmates and to guards, placing everyone in danger.











U.S. stock futures rose Monday on optimism that talks for additional fiscal stimulus are progressing and that the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines could help stem the pandemic. Futures tied to the S&P 500 ticked up 0.7%, indicating that the broad-market index may edge higher after the New York opening bell. Contracts tied to the Nasdaq-100 Index gained 0.5%. U.S. lawmakers on Sunday signaled a growing willingness to compromise on the most contentious issues that have held up the passage of a fresh coronavirus-relief package in recent months.











The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Sunday. The first vaccine was authorized for emergency use by U.S. regulators on Friday night and began shipping on Sunday. "





We would have immunized 100 million people by the first quarter of 2021," U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said in an interview with Fox News Sunday. He said the United States hopes to have about 40 million doses of vaccine distributed by the end of December, which would include the just authorized vaccine from Pfizer Inc and one from Moderna Inc expected to get a similar emergency use nod later this week.









