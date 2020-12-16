Bangabandhu corner inaugurated in Mathbaria

Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Sazzad Hossain inaugurating Bangabandhu Corner in Pirojpur town on Tuesday. -AA



Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Mohammad Sajjad Hossain inaugurated Bangabandhu Corner Service Door (Help Desk) and fire fighting system at the expanded building of Mathbaria Upazila Land Office, on Tuesday afternoon. On the occasion of the inauguration ceremony organized by the Upazila Revenue Administration under the chairmanship of Upazila Executive Officer (Acting) Akash Kumar Kundo.







Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Humayun Kabir, Municipal Mayor and Upazila Awami League President Rafi Uddin Ahmed Ferdous, Upazila Chairman Riaz Uddin Ahmed, valiant freedom fighter Emadul Haque Khan spoke on the program. Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Sajjad Hossain said, so that the service recipients get the right service, that is why Bangabandhu Corner Service Door (Help Desk) has been launched.









---Shahadat Hossain, Mathbaria

