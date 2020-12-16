Mobile court demolishes brick kiln in Gopalganj

Mobile court in Gopalganj demolishing illegal brick kiln in Gopalganj Sadar upazila on Monday. -AA



A mobile court has raided three brick kilns in Gopalganj and demolished them after fining. Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mohammad Monwar Hossain conducted the mobile court at various brick kilns in Chartala village area of Gopalganj Sadar Upazila on Monday.During the operation of the mobile court, these brick-and-mortar chimneys, kilns and bricks were demolished. Various downstream goods including firewood were confiscated.





The kilns have been instructed to remain closed till a suitable license and clearance from the Department of Environment is obtained. Senior officials including Assistant Director of Gopalganj Environment Department Md Asaduzzaman were present there at the time.Sohanur Rahman, owner of MRS MSBI BRICS, was fined Tk 1 lakh 90 thousand and Md Nasir Sardar, owner of MRS SKB BRICS, was fined Tk 1 lakh and RRB BRICS owner Rasel Sheikh was fined 50 thousand taka.





Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md. Monwar Hossain said that these brick kilns do not have the required license or clearance from the Department of Environment. Moreover, burning bricks with fuel wood is causing extreme damage to the environment. The low tides have been closed till proper licenses and clearances are obtained.









---Mizanur Rahman Manik, Gopalganj

