PPPA holds meeting on progress of projects

The Public Private Partnership Authority convened a meeting on Monday to review the progress and the status of the proposed projects with Japan under the Government-to-Govern-ment (G2G) modality. The meeting was chaired by Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, said a press release. The meeting was also participated by Road, Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md Nazrul Islam and Railways Ministry Secretary Md Salim Reza.





The heads of the implementing agencies of the projects Bangladesh Railway Director General Md Shamsuzzaman, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) Managing Director MAN Siddique and Roads and Highway Department Chief Engineer Quazi Shahriar Hossain along with the respective project directors discussed the status of each project under consideration. Officials of PPP Authority and other officials from the line ministries and agencies also attended the meeting.







Public Private Partnership (PPP) CEO Sultana Afroz emphasized the importance of moving forward with the PPP projects with Japan on a G2G modality. The projects are (1) Construction of Multi-modal Transportation Hub at Kamlapur Railway Station (MmTH), (2) Construction of Multi-modal Transportation Hub at Biman Bandar Railway Station, (3) Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line 2, (4) Improvement of Chattogram to Cox's Bazar Highway through PPP, (5) Construction of Outer Ring Road. If these PPP projects are successfully implemented, it will bring significant changes in the development landscape of Bangladesh.







The purpose of the meeting was to assess on what has been accomplished to date and compare them with the planned activities to identify the roadblocks and challenges that are preventing the implementing agencies to move forward, to collectively work towards resolving problems and provide solutions and to make decisions on the next steps to accelerate the process of project development and implementation. Hope this meeting shall meet the vision of Prime Minister towards development of infrastructure through PPP.







Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus said that it was important to take up projects that are commercially viable where both the government and the private investor benefit. He also requested the Bangladesh Railway to utilize their lands for building railway infrastructure easing communications in the country.





