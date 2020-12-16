Salman to join RAW officer SRK in 'Pathan'



Imagine Shah Rukh Khan gunning down villains in a high-octane action sequence. Standing beside him, shoulder to shoulder, spark for spark, is Salman Khan, helping him take on the baddies. To the superstars' legions of fans, it sounds like the perfect formula for a blockbuster. To us, it sounds like the perfect way to kick off a crossover between Shah Rukh's Pathan and Salman's 'Tiger' franchise.







While it is known that Salman will make a special appearance in Pathan, mid-day has learnt that the actor will reprise his role of RAW [Rese-arch and Analysis Wing] agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. Interestingly, Shah Rukh too essays the role of an undercover RAW agent in the actioner, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.







"It is Aditya Chopra's [producer] vision to build an espionage thriller franchise with some of India's biggest stars as RAW agents. While Salman and Hrithik Roshan have already begun their acts with the Tiger films and War [2019] respectively, director Siddharth Anand's latest venture introduces SRK in the universe. Adi sir wants to begin the crossover with 'Pathan', and has designed a thrilling set-piece that will see.



