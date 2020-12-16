Shakib leaves Gemcon Khulna for family emergency

Gemcon Khulna allrounder Shakib Al Hasan playing a shot during Bangabandhu T20 Cup. -BCB



Gemcon Khulna allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has left the team due to a family emergency, and he will not be available for the final of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020, Nafis Iqbal, the manager of the team confirmed the development, UNB report. The allrounder is set to fly for Minnesota to see his ailing father-in-law who has been suffering from health complications for a long time."Shakib's father-in-law is ill, and he has to see him. After the last game, Shakib informed me that the condition of his father-in-law is critical," Nafis told in a video statement sent to the media.



"We believe the family comes first. So we have no objection. Shakib has already left the team hotel and his flight to the USA is tonight," he added.Shakib played nine matches in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup but failed to impress much. He scored only 110 runs and bagged six wickets.Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is planning to hold a national team practice camp in early January ahead of the home series against West Indies. It's not clear whether Shakib will join the camp or not.





