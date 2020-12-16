Mushy fined for breaching Code, apologizes for rude gestures



Mushfiqur Rahim has been fined 25 percent of his match fees for breach of the BCB Code of Conduct (CoC) in the 1st Qualifier match against Fortune Barishal on 14 December 2020 at the SBNCS, Dhaka, a statement sent by BCB reads.





Mushfiqur was found guilty of showing an insulting gesture towards a teammate (Nasum Ahmed) during the match which constitutes to a Level 1 (2.6) Offense. In addition to the sanction imposed, one (01) demerit point has been added to the player's disciplinary record, the statement added. If Mushfiqur reaches four (04) or more demerit points in the tournament, the points will then be converted into match suspension and he will be banned. Four demerit points equate to a ban from one (01) match.





Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official warning and a maximum penalty of a fine of 50 percent of a player's match fees and one or two demerit points. Mushfiqur accepted the sanction and as such no official hearing was required.







The breach was reported by on-field umpires Gazi Sohel and Mahfuzur Rahman, 3rd Umpire Masudul Rahman Mukul and 4th Umpire Muzahiduzzaman Swapon and the penalty was imposed by Match Referee ASM Roquibul Hassan.Meanwhile, the skipper of Beximco Dhaka in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, Mushfiqur Rahim, has sought apology from public for his rude gestures with one of his teammates Nasum Ahmed.







Fans have reacted angrily to a wild moment of aggression from Mushfiqur Rahim. The incident occurred late in a knockout match between Rahim's Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal in Bangladesh's domestic T20 competition.Beximco Dhaka was in control of the match after posting a score of 8/150, including 43 off 30 balls from Rahim.





They had Fortune Barishal five down and needing 45 runs from the last 19 balls when Afif Hossain - who had scored 55 runs from 34 balls and was Fortune Barishal's only hope of winning - miscued an attempted scoop shot and popped it up towards short fine leg.The ball was headed straight to spinner Nasum Ahmed, who positioned himself to take a simple catch.But Rahim beat him to it, clutching the ball with his gloves while narrowly avoiding contact with his teammate.





The close shave and the confusion over whose call it was appeared to anger the 70-Test veteran.In ugly scenes, Rahim cocked his arm back and threatened to throw the ball at Ahmed, who veered away in embarrassment.Even what appeared to be an apologetic tap on the shoulder from Ahmed did little to cool down Rahim, who continued to gesture in animated fashion.





The footage has been received poorly with some local fans calling for the former Test captain to face a fine or suspension.Mushfqiur however wrote on his social media handle on Tuesday morning and offered apology for his unexpected behavior with Nasum Ahmed.







"Assalamualaikum to all, first of all officially I would like to apologize to all of my fans and spectators regarding the incident that happened yesterday during the match. I have already apologized after the game to my fellow teammate Nasum," "Secondly, I seek forgiveness from the Almighty. I always remember I am a human being above all, and the gesture that I have shown was not acceptable at all. I promise it won't be repeated on the ground or outside the ground," he added.







