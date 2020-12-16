Greatest achievement in past century



BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said 16 December is the glorious day for the nation as on this day in 1971 the country got freedom from the clutches of subordination through a 9-month long sanguinary war.He said this in a message on Tuesday marking the Victory Day.





Mirza Fakhrul said, ''I pay homage to the valiant sons of the soil who embraced martyrdom while liberating the country.'' The BNP secretary general went on to say, ''The independence of Bangladesh was the greatest achievement in the past century. We pursued the liberation war in order to turn the country into a peaceful and rich nation with democracy and economic emancipation.''







''Unfortunately, Khaleda Zia, the uncompromising leader in the struggles for democracy, has been put on house arrest by giving punishment in false cases. The government is hatching conspiracies to eliminate her. Begum Zia is deprived of rights to treatment. The government is putting bars so that she does not get bail,'' said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.





