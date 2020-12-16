Professor Abdullah infected with Covid-19



Famed medicine specialist and one of the personal physicians of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Professor Dr. ABM Abdullah has been infected with Covid-19.He has been undergoing treatment at capital's Greenlife Hospital. Dr. Abdullah told media over phone that he had been suffering from fever, cold and cough for few days.





He tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and was hospitalized on the same day. Professor Abdullah's daughter Dr. Sadia Sabah and son-in-law Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Rajon informed that Dr. ABM Abdullah has been suffering from physical weakness besides cold and fever. They sought blessings from everyone for his speedy recovery.





Leave Your Comments