High Court suspends FF gallantry awards of 4



The High Court has suspended freedom fighter gallantry awards for absconding Bangabandhu killers Shariful Haque Dalim, Risaldar Moslemuddin, M Rashed Chowdhury and SHMB Noor Chowdhury.





The court also issued a rule asking why the government's inactivity in cancelling their freedom fighter titles would not be deemed illegal.A virtual High Court bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order on Tuesday following an initial hearing of a writ petition filed by lawyer Subir Nandi Das on Dec 1.





Lawyers Abdul Qayyum Khan and Ashrafuzzoha argued for the writ petition, while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state, bdnews24.com."Those who fought in the Liberation War are freedom fighters. But the titles of valour later awarded are not theirs by right. It is something given by the state, and so the state can withdraw it if it wishes to," Qayyum said.





Different countries, including Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the UK, have committees to consider or reconsider state-awarded titles, he said. The committees' evaluation decides whether someone's title would remain or be cancelled.





"Bangladesh created no such committee. Although the petition does not request the formation of any such committee, we will raise the matter in court during the hearing of the rule."Lawyer Qayyum cited an instance in which 900 American soldiers were stripped of their titles in 1916. "Different countries carry out these suspensions in case someone resorts to misconduct, or is penalised, or does something illegal, which contradicts or slanders the dignity of the title."





"A call to cancel their titles was made because they are convicted criminals. They can't have state-awarded titles. It defies the constitution and the law."

The court ordered the suspension of their titles until the rule is settled, said Qayyum.The petition states that seven individuals were awarded as Bir Sreshtha, 68 Bir Uttam and 175 Bir Bikram, while 426 were honoured as Bir Pratik in 1973. Later in December that year, a gazette was issued over the matter.





It was observed that Noor Chowdhury has Bir Bikram with his name and Shariful Haque has Bir Uttam as a title, while Rashed Chowdhury and Moslemuddin have Bir Pratik on the gazette and the website of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, according to the petition.





The list was last updated on Aug 11, 2015, although 15 individuals, including the four, were sentenced to death over the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by the Dhaka Sessions Judge's Court in November 1998.The final verdict was delivered by the Appellate Division in November 2009.







