Genocide was Pak Army's main target



Pakistani journalist Anthony Mascarenhas vividly narrated the brutality of Pakistan Army during the Liberation War of 1971 with which Pakistani troops killed 3 million Bangladeshi people and raped over 3 hundred thousand women. The barbaric nature of Pakistan Army could be realized by the global masses including the then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi through the description of Anthony Mascarenhas.







Pakistan sent its journalists to East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) to delineate a heroic image of Pakistan Army but Anthony Mascarenhas had a humanistic heart. He could not support the carnage and atrocities committed by Pakistan Army. For this reason he described the inhumanity of Pakistan Army in his reports as well as in his book "Bangladesh: A Legacy of Blood".





Sunday Times, a prominent newspaper of United Kingdom published a striking report on genocide in Bangladesh by Pakistan Army. The report appeared on 13 June 1971. BBC said that this report changed the course of history. Anthony Mascarenhas reported how ruthlessly Pakistan Army killed a youth called Abdul Bari and many other civilians in East Pakistan.







The people of the world came to know about the war crimes committed by Pakistan Army and its collaborators like Razakars, Al Badar and Al Shams through the bold and authentic reports by Anthony Mascarenhas. These reports massively gathered global opinion in favour of Bangladesh and expedited the country's independence.





Before the publication of these reports the people of the world did not know that innocent civilians were getting killed and women and children were being raped by Pakistan Army during 1971 in Bangladesh. However, the suppression of Pakistan Army could not hold down the courageous Bangladeshi freedom fighters who brought about the country's independence on 16 December 1971 under the peerless and unflinching leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







Mujib Borsho is going on while Bangladesh is going to celebrate the 50th anniversary of independence in 2021. The prosecution of war criminals began a few years ago and several war criminals have been so far executed. All these things happened by virtue of the competent and capable leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





The reports by Anthony Mascarenhas persuaded the political leaders of different countries to oppose Pakistan during 1971 while the Liberation War was going on. Indira Gandhi told Harold Evans, who was Editor of Sunday Times, that Anthony Mascarenhas' report on genocide in East Pakistan convinced her to visit Europe and Soviet Union to make diplomatic efforts for the liberation of Bangladesh. Moreover, this report motivated Indira Gandhi to initiate military action against Pakistan.





Harold Evans described Anthony Mascarenhas as a brave journalist. Anthony Mascarenhas said that he had inherited this bravery from his mother. Anthony Mascarenhas died in 1986 leaving behind his wife and five children. The patriotic people of Bangladesh highly respect him. Bangladesh government has officially honoured him too.Pakistan Army instructed Pakistani journalists to eulogize Pakistani troops during 1971. Most of the journalists did so but Anthony Mascarenhas was different. He illustrated the massacres carried out by Pakistan Army on the common people of East Pakistan.





Anthony Mascarenhas travelled to London in 1971. He had a meeting with Harold Evans, Editor of Sunday Times. Anthony Mascarenhas told Harold Evans in details about what he had seen in East Pakistan and how Pakistan Army was killing the people of Bangladesh in a cool-blooded manner. Then Anthony Mascarenhas penned his famous report in Sunday Times on the genocide being spearheaded in East Pakistan which shocked and awakened the whole world and impelled the international community to condemn Pakistan Army.





Pakistan Army burned hundreds and thousands of villagers to death. Pakistan forces killed millions of people. Pakistan Army believed that only guns and bullets could solve the trouble with East Pakistan. That's why they continued genocides throughout 1971. Genocide was their main target. But eventually they failed. People who loved Bangladesh participated in the Liberation War of 1971 in a valiant way and defeated Pakistan.





Pakistan Army killed a great number of Bangladeshi intellectuals too including teachers, journalists, authors and poets. A lot of intellectuals were taken away from their homes and murdered by Pakistan Army and its collaborators on 14 December 1971. This date is still observed in Bangladesh as Martyred Intellectuals Day.







