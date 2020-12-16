Defeated forces out to mislead Muslims: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the forces, which was defeated during the Liberation War in 1971 are trying to mislead devout Muslims in Bangladesh.She was delivering a televised speech on Tuesday greeting the nation on the eve of Victory Day.Hasina said, "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a devout Muslim. No government other than the Awami League has worked more for Muslims in the country."





"But the defeated forces of '71 are now trying to mislead devout Muslims with false, fictitious and imaginary statements on Bangabandhu and the Awami League. They are out to create anarchy in society," she further said.







Anti-liberation forces captured power after 1975 and distorted the history, she added.Bangabandhu banned liquor, casino, and horserace and established the Islamic Foundation, madrasa board and earned Bangladesh the membership of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the prime minister said.





Hasina believes the people will resist action of the defeated forces. "People in Bangladesh are pious, but not fanatics. Please don't use religion to serve political interest," she said. She noted that the government established an Islamic Arabic University, launched graduation courses in 80 model madrasas, and acknowledged post-graduation degrees in Qawmi madrasas.The premier's comments came when Hifazat-e Islam and other Islamist groups are opposing a government plan to install a statue of Bangabandhu in Dhaka. The Islamists say that statues are forbidden in Islam.

