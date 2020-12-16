PM and President pays homage to martyrs of Liberation War









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, marking the 50th Victory Day.





On behalf of the premier, her Military Secretary Major General Naqib Ahmed Chowdhury placed the floral wreaths at the altar of the memorial around 6:34 in the morning to pay homage to the great heroes of the country.





President M Abdul Hamid today paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War by placing a wreath at the National Memorial here marking the 50th Victory Day.





On behalf of the head of the state, his military secretary SM Shamim-uz-Zaman laid the wreath at the altar of the National Memorial with the rise of the sun at about 6:34 am.





After placing the wreath, the president’s representative stood there in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the Great War of Liberation in 1971.





The Day is being observed nationwide on a limited scale due to a fresh surge of the Corona cases intensified with cold.

