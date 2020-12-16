Top Trump ally ends silence to congratulate Biden

Mitch McConnell





A top member of US President Donald Trump's Republican Party, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has congratulated Joe Biden on winning the presidential election last month.





Senator McConnell spoke after the electoral college formally confirmed Mr Biden's victory over Mr Trump.





The Democrat won 306 electoral college votes to Mr Trump's 232.





President Trump still refuses to concede, making unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud.





Relations with the Senate, currently controlled by the Republicans, will be crucial to Mr Biden's presidency.





He visited Atlanta, Georgia, to campaign for the Democrats in next month's Senate run-off elections. Two seats will be decided on 5 January and could determine whether or not his party takes control of the chamber. Democrats already control the House of Representatives.





After Monday's confirmation of Mr Biden's victory, three world leaders whose refusal to congratulate the president-elect had been commented widely, did so on Tuesday: Russia's Vladimir Putin, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador.





