Gmail service disrupted in new Google mishap





Google’s cloud-hosted email service suffered a “significant”disruption Tuesday, just a day after it went down during a massive outage ofthe internet giant’s platform.

Google said on a status dashboard that it had Gmailoperations back in order shortly before 0000 GMT, about two and a half hoursafter people started complaining of problems.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for yourpatience and continued support,” Google said in the status dashboard notice.

“Please rest assured that system reliability is a toppriority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make oursystems better.”

Google did not disclose the number of users affected or theprecise cause of the trouble.

The problem with Gmail affected “a significant subset ofusers,” the company said in a post.

Gmail users encountered error messages, high latency andother unusual behavior at the service, according to Google.

A massive blackout on Monday temporarily disrupted popularGoogle services such as Gmail and video-sharing platform YouTube, derailing theremote learning, work and entertainment that people have come to rely on duringthe pandemic.

About 17,000 people reported Gmail service problems at apeak point at about 2:30 pm (2230 GMT) in California, where Google has itsheadquarters, according to the website Downdetector.

Other Google services such as YouTube, Maps and searchappeared to be operating normally.

The broad outage on Monday lasted about 45 minutes.

Services that require users to log into accounts such asYouTube or Gmail had “higher error rates” than usual, resulting in people beingdenied access, Google said of the Monday outage. Google indicated on itsdashboard during that outage that it involved services for “the majority ofusers.”

Already ubiquitous, online services have become morecritical this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as millions work from home andstudents take their classes online.

Disruptions to online service providers are not unusual.Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Amazon subsidiary specializing in on-demandcloud services for businesses and individuals, experienced a major technicaloutage in November.

