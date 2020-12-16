Nation celebrates Victory Day today





Bangladesh is celebrating the 50th Victory Day with elaborate programs paying deep homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country during the Liberation War. Bangladesh was born as an independent country on this day in 1971 after the Pakistani occupation forces surrendered following a bloody nine-month war. Along with the government, different socio-political, educational and cultural institutions and organisations have chalked out a series of programs to celebrate the day. Bangladeshis at home and abroad will celebrate the day.





The Liberation War Affairs Ministry cancelled military parade marking the Victory Day this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The day’s program began with a 31-gun salute.

This year, the Victory Day will be celebrated through various programs maintaining health guidelines, said the Liberation War Affairs Ministry on December 7.

Tributes were paid to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Mausoleum in Savar on behalf of President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with the rise of the sun.





The national flag has been hoisted atop government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices across the country.





The day is a public holiday. National dailies will bring out special supplements on the occasion.





State-owned and private television channels and radios will broadcast month-long special programs highlighting the significance of the Liberation War.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion.

In his message, President Hamid sought the cooperation and positive change of attitude to take the trend of development forward.

"The cooperation and positive change of attitude of all is needed to take this trend of development forward. Only then will the country become the golden Bengal of Bangabandhu's dream," President said in a congratulatory speech on the occasion of Victory Day on December 16.





He said that a democratic government has been established in the country today. With the relentless efforts of the government, Bangladesh is advancing in every socio-economic index including health, education, women's empowerment besides achieving continuous economic growth, he said.

Hamid also urged the people to follow the health guidelines properly.

PM Hasina said: "This Bangladesh is the country of Lalon Shah, Rabindranath, Kazi Nazrul, Jibanananda ... this Bangladesh is the Bangladesh of Shahjalal, Shah Poran, Shah Mokdum, Khanjahan Ali, this Bangladesh is the Bangladesh of Sheikh Mujib and 16.5 crores of Bangalees – this country is for all. We won’t allow anyone to create any division and anarchy in the name of religion."





Hasina mentioned that Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony. This country achieved its independence in lieu of the blood of Muslims, Hindus, Buddhas and Christians. "The people of the country will move on towards prosperity, progress and development keeping the religious morale high."

State-owned Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television simultaneously broadcast the Prime Minister’s address. Private television channels and radio stations also aired the speech.





Leave Your Comments