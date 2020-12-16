No division, no anarchy over religion: PM









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday issued a strong warning against religious fanatics, saying that the government will not let anyone create any division and anarchy in the country over religion. "This Bangladesh is the Bangladesh of Lalon Shah, Rabindranath, Kazi Nazrul, Jibanananda...this Bangladesh is the Bangladesh of Shahjalal, Shah Poran, Shah Mokdum, Khanjahan Ali, this Bangladesh is the Bangladesh of Sheikh Mujib and 16.5 crores of Bangalees--this country is for all. We won’t allow anyone to create any division and anarchy in the name of religion," she said. The Prime Minister said this while addressing the nation on the occasion of Victory Day.





State-owned Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television simultaneously broadcast the Prime Minister’s address. Private television channels and radio stations also aired the speech.





Sheikh Hasina said a section of the defeated force of 1971 recently are out there in the field to confuse the religion-loving Muslims through false, fabricated and fictitious information as they want to create anarchy in society.





"In 1972, the Father of the Nation had said not to make religion a tool of politics. But the associates of the defeated forces are now dreaming of taking the country to the situation it was 50 years back," Hasina said.





The Prime Minister alleged that these bigots with political patronage are exhibiting their audacity frowning at the government.





"The people of Bangladesh are pious, not fanatics. We must not make religion as the weapon of politics. Everyone has the right to perform their own religious rituals," she said.





Hasina mentioned that Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony. This country achieved its Independence in lieu of the blood of Muslims, Hindus, Buddhas and Christians. "The people of the country will move on towards prosperity, progress and development keeping the religious morale high."









She briefly described various development programmes of Bangabandhu and Awami League governments for flourishing Islam in the country after its independence, and its 1996-2001 tenure and over the last 12 years.









