

The Pearl that Broke its Shell by Nadia Hashimi is a novel about two generations of women in Afghanistan. The first woman Shekiba belongs to early 20th century, when Afghanistan was under Amanullah Khan's Rule. On the other hand the second woman Rahima, Shekiba's granddaughter, belongs to the time just after the fall of Taliban. With Shekiba, we are given a vivid picture of her time including the cholera epidemic. Shekiba lived in the pre-independent Afghanistan and got the taste of independence only after coming to Kabul. But, Rahima's world is far more different. Her Afghanistan was a war-ravaged country with 'poor local economies, little opportunity and a week central government', as said by Nadia Hashimi in her interview. Here also Rahima gets the taste of a bustling city in Kabul. So, both Shekiba and Rahima felt the differences of life in village and in a cosmopolitan city like Kabul. Both of them witnessed how political scene shapes their worlds.







In doing so, Hashimi unfolds the custom named 'Bacha Posh' practiced in Afghanistan and Pakistan. It is a silent practice mainly among the Afghan families about which there has not been much talk. Under this custom, a girl in a household, till a certain age, is brought up like a boy. She enjoys all that a boy does. But once the girl gets into puberty and body starts transforming, the girl again gets into the life of a girl. Her schooling comes to an end, her freedom to play football with boys, her utility to buy groceries from the shop too ends. According to Hashimi, this custom was driven by rampant gender inequality.







Every character of this novel goes through different sorts of hardship- Madar-Jan, Rahima, Shekiba, Parwin, Khala Shaima and Benafsha. They seem to be suffocated in the roles they are in. Specially, Khala Shaima is a rebellious one. She has much influence on Rahima and that is what leads to how the novel ends with a somewhat optimistic tone.







The Pearl That Broke Its Shell portrays many important issues of Afghanistan like political corruption, child brides, violence against women, and last but not the least gender inequality. The brutal face of patriarchy in Afghanistan is represented in this novel in the most natural way. So, Nadia Hashimi, through her fiction, has tried to present the ugly truth about the condition of women in Afghanistan.





Reviewed by:

Azimur Rashid Kanak,

Teacher and Journalist







