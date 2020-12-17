Published:  12:18 AM, 17 December 2020

Diner Sheshe

Diner Sheshe
 
"Ever since I was a toddler, society has been asking me not to 'sit like that', not to 'talk like that' and to 'behave like a girl' which then evolved to 'don't enter the temple', 'hide your pad,' when I started menstruating. And because I'd been hearing these phrases since I was a kid, I believed them. I wouldn't enter the temple on my period dates and made sure my pads were wrapped in a brown bag from the pharmacy.

But as I grew older and read about women like Malala and Michelle Obama, I gained perspective. I realized that I'd been conditioned. It got me thinking… If me, a girl who came from a privileged background was victim to a stigma attached to something as natural as menstruation, what would the struggle of girls from other segments of society be?

That thought stayed with me. I spoke to friends, researched and came across The Period Society, a cause dedicated to breaking the 'Period Stigma'. I began volunteering and over time, they asked if I'd like to run The Period Society's Mumbai chapter.

I was ecstatic; I was getting the chance to raise my voice for something I believed in! So the other volunteers and I started going to slums, holding sensitization meetings, understanding sanitary needs and helping women with menstrual supplies.

Since we were a bunch of teenage girls, at times, we weren't taken seriously.

There were times when our efforts seemed futile, but when I saw a little girl, peeking from behind a door and smiling at us, I knew we had to go on...for that little girl and the other little girls of our country.

And after about 5 sensitization meetings, we'd successfully donated 3800 pads and 50 women started using them regularly! That's been my biggest victory so far.

Humans of Bombay, Fb


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From The Connected Age

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »