Diner Sheshe





"Ever since I was a toddler, society has been asking me not to 'sit like that', not to 'talk like that' and to 'behave like a girl' which then evolved to 'don't enter the temple', 'hide your pad,' when I started menstruating. And because I'd been hearing these phrases since I was a kid, I believed them. I wouldn't enter the temple on my period dates and made sure my pads were wrapped in a brown bag from the pharmacy.





But as I grew older and read about women like Malala and Michelle Obama, I gained perspective. I realized that I'd been conditioned. It got me thinking… If me, a girl who came from a privileged background was victim to a stigma attached to something as natural as menstruation, what would the struggle of girls from other segments of society be?





That thought stayed with me. I spoke to friends, researched and came across The Period Society, a cause dedicated to breaking the 'Period Stigma'. I began volunteering and over time, they asked if I'd like to run The Period Society's Mumbai chapter.







I was ecstatic; I was getting the chance to raise my voice for something I believed in! So the other volunteers and I started going to slums, holding sensitization meetings, understanding sanitary needs and helping women with menstrual supplies.







Since we were a bunch of teenage girls, at times, we weren't taken seriously.







There were times when our efforts seemed futile, but when I saw a little girl, peeking from behind a door and smiling at us, I knew we had to go on...for that little girl and the other little girls of our country.







And after about 5 sensitization meetings, we'd successfully donated 3800 pads and 50 women started using them regularly! That's been my biggest victory so far.







Humans of Bombay, Fb

