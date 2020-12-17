Worldwide waffling





A growing number of US government agencies have been targeted in a sophisticated hack. The US Treasury and departments of homeland security, state, defence and commerce were attacked, reports say. SolarWinds Orion, the computer network tool at the source of the breach, said 18,000 of its 300,000 customers might have been affected. Many suspect the Russian government is responsible for the attack, but it denied the claims as "baseless". It is unclear what information has been stolen or exposed in the hack, but the attackers have been monitoring networks since March and were active as recently as Sunday, the Washington Post reports.











Hours before electors met in Michigan's state capitol on Monday to cast their ballots for President-elect Joe Biden, state Rep. Gary Eisen (R) warned a radio host that he was working with an unnamed group to mount a "dangerous" protest to pressure them into backing President Trump instead. "Can you assure me that this is going to be a safe day in Lansing?" WPHM interviewer Paul Miller asked. "No," Eisen said. "I don't know. Because what we're doing today is uncharted." Fellow Republicans in the State House quickly condemned Eisen's on-air comments, which they described as a violent threat, and stripped Eisen's committee assignments for the rest of the legislative session. "We will not condone this behavior. In a Republic, we settle our differences on Election Day."









On December 4, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government filed a review petition against the J&K high court's verdict in the Roshni Act case, asking for the verdict to be amended. This followed an earlier announcement by the government that it would evict 'encroachers' from state land that had been distributed under the Roshni Act, within six months of the court verdict. This apparent about-turn has raised serious questions about the government's intent going forward.











The Supreme Court asked National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) to file an affidavit explaining how WhatsApp was granted licence to commence app-based UPI payment services after RBI informed the court that NPCI was the owner and operator of UPI system. Responding to a petition filed by CPI Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam, the RBI in its affidavit said, "NPCI introduced multibank model under UPI on September 15, 2017, wherein a large merchant/technology player, referred to as Third Party App Provider (TPAP), having access to a large customer base, can connect to the UPI system operated by the NPCI through multiple Payment Service Provider banks." "The TPAPs provide the necessary customer interface, while the transactions are processed through the sponsor PSP banks.



Leave Your Comments