What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi star all rounder cricketer Sakib Al Hasan posted a photo on his FB page with a caption "Thank you for taking care of 3 kids at once in these 8 years, I can't tell you how much I love you but I can tell you one thing that I will make the longest and forever partnership of my life with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me! I love you."









Bangladeshi cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim posted a picture on his FB page with a caption "A true Legend of the game- MR15. The photo has already received 3.7k reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Boss is always Boss" Tahir Afsar Tanim, fb









Through a FB page Evergreen Bangladesh Rakibul posted a picture. The picture features a beautiful sunset on a village, Bangladesh. This beautiful snap charmed lots of viewers. "Wow!" Rewan Hossain, fb









Popular Bangladeshi stylish actor Siam Ahmed sheared a picture on his FB page with a caption "Back to the base". The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Love you siam" Mithila Islam Ira, Fb



Leave Your Comments