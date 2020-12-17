GNB's move to resist Covid-19

Good Neighbors Bangladesh is distributing face mask and organizing awareness programs in the capital. -AA



Good Neighbors Bangladesh ( GNB), an international humanitarian organization, has taken initiatives in collaboration with SCAN Bangladesh for distributing face mask and awareness effort so that the street children and the underprivileged people of all strata in Dhaka city as well as adjoining areas with a view to combating the second wave coronavirus infection across the country.





GNB aranged that program on 14th December among the students of Apon Pathshala run by Apon Foundation and the rickshaw pullers of Shahjadpur Jhilpar slum in Dhaka City. The country director M. Mainuddin Mainul, director Ananda Kumar Das, and secretary Muniruzzaman Mukul, and Apon Foundation executive director M. Aftabuzzaman from GNB and SCAN Bangladesh were present respectively.



Good Neighbors Bangladesh & SCAN Bangladesh is used to cooperating each other and organizing such a noble opportunity in this national crisis.





